Maybe Dem Rep. Adam Schiff got a little jealous of The Atlantic and Bob Woodward hogging the news cycle spotlight, because now he’s got another “whistleblower” to sound the alarm about:

What’s Schiff hoping for? Re-impeachment?

Good luck with that, Schiffty.

They’ll be coming daily at from this point until election day.

