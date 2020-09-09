https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/09/zeke-emanuel-says-voting-in-person-is-low-risk-will-dems-ever-bother-telling-their-voters-its-safe/

Well, look at this. The Atlantic has a new piece out that says voting in-person is low risk AND they’re questioning if Dems will ever bother telling their voters about it:

“If You Can Grocery Shop in Person, You Can Vote in Person

Experts now say the health risk of casting an in-person ballot is relatively low. Will Democrats tell their voters that?”

Imagine if a Trump supporter had said this? Oh wait, they have:

Voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic is about as safe as going to the grocery store, @RussellBerman reports.https://t.co/9WIdVK4c4s — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 9, 2020

Even better? It’s Zeke Emanuel who said it:

If you can grocery-shop in person, then you can vote in person. Those aren’t my words, they’re @ZekeEmanuel’s words – but will Democrats tell that to their voters?https://t.co/Pk14kd02lq — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 8, 2020

Welcome to MAGA, Zeke:

As I told @russellberman: in-person voting is no more risky than going to the grocery store as long as we take same measures we all have become accustomed to since the spring: Wear a mask and line up at least six feet apart. https://t.co/PElAVbi6w4 — Zeke Emanuel (@ZekeEmanuel) September 8, 2020

“It’s like shopping”!

“It’s like shopping.” Public-health experts now say that in-person voting is as safe as going to the grocery store, with the proper precautions. Will Democrats get that message out to their voters? https://t.co/vdrw2tW587 — Russell Berman (@russellberman) September 8, 2020

FWIW, that voting has been “low risk” has been evident for months now:

I think we should allow anyone who doesn’t feel safe to vote by mail AND ALSO, I think with the right precautions (most critically mandatory masks and hard limits on people inside at any one time) in-person voting should be relatively low risk.https://t.co/C4ERhc0F59 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 9, 2020

And Dems are behind:

“Republicans have already been aggressively reassuring their supporters that voting in person is safe. The question is whether Democrats will start to do the same.”https://t.co/CZOLm7eg9q — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) September 9, 2020

And the reason they’re behind is because Dems listened to the panic-porn from . . . Zeke Emanuel:

On March 27, Ezekiel Emanuel said if the number of cases “is doubling every 3 to 4 days, that means that we’ll have 100 million people who have COVID-19 in about 4 weeks.” He was off by 99,111,291. Are there any consequences for being this wrong?https://t.co/SR3nBPW3VB — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 24, 2020

