Wildfires across several western states, including California, Oregon, and Washington, have created ominous — some say apocalyptic — scenes across the states as firefighters battle 102 fires, which have burned 4.4 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

According to a September 10 update from the National Interagency Fire Center, 102 wildfires have swept 12 states — Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

“Unprecedented weather conditions have created emergency situations near wildfires throughout California, Oregon, Washington, and other states. Almost half of the large fires reported today have evacuation orders in place,” the agency reported.

Over 50 percent of the fires are across California, Oregon, and Washington alone. An estimated 4.4 million acres have burned as a result of the wildfires across the 12 states.

Several photos and videos show menacing skies as the sun remains concealed by ash and smoke.

“They’re saying it’s coming all the way from Oregon which is hundreds of miles away and it looks like the apocalypse right now,” one San Francisco man said, according to BBC.

“It’s like night time in the day time,” he added as the dark orange sky glared in the background:

Many progressive leaders, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), are using the tragedy to push for a Green New Deal, contending that the historic fires are the result of climate change rather than poor forest management driven by environmentalists.

