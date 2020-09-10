http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/92L1gaXKcd0/

Wildfires across several western states, including California, Oregon, and Washington, have created ominous — some say apocalyptic — scenes across the states as firefighters battle 102 fires, which have burned 4.4 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

According to a September 10 update from the National Interagency Fire Center, 102 wildfires have swept 12 states — Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

“Unprecedented weather conditions have created emergency situations near wildfires throughout California, Oregon, Washington, and other states. Almost half of the large fires reported today have evacuation orders in place,” the agency reported.

Over 50 percent of the fires are across California, Oregon, and Washington alone. An estimated 4.4 million acres have burned as a result of the wildfires across the 12 states.

Several photos and videos show menacing skies as the sun remains concealed by ash and smoke.

“They’re saying it’s coming all the way from Oregon which is hundreds of miles away and it looks like the apocalypse right now,” one San Francisco man said, according to BBC.

“It’s like night time in the day time,” he added as the dark orange sky glared in the background:

San Francisco’s sky is red as wildfires in California continue ⤵️

More here: https://t.co/WNGsnpDiJM pic.twitter.com/UJXYscrlzo — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 10, 2020

Scenes from around San Francisco where dark orange skies are still blanketing the city and region. This apocalyptic hue is due to a combination of smoke from various wildfires sitting above the marine fog layer. More here on @sfchronicle https://t.co/eChDMsLZLs pic.twitter.com/VaQlNsML0y — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

Photos from outside the Giants’ and Athletics’ stadiums, where CA wildfire smoke and strong winds have turned the sky an eerie orange. pic.twitter.com/cqbuyt2xTa — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2020

Short video of what our deputies were seeing out there last night. Very scary and very real. 🙏 for all those effected. This vid was taken HWY 224/Faraday pic.twitter.com/ZFnC7UxxhD — Lt. Brian Jensen (@LtBJensen) September 10, 2020

There are currently 30 large #wildfires burning 1,032,860 acres in Oregon & Washington. This is more than a 100% increase in just 48 hours. Conditions are still hot, dry & windy. Please be safe & take good care. https://t.co/ELFHinpbiP pic.twitter.com/yqjom0UnIl — Forest Service NW (@ForestServiceNW) September 10, 2020

Today 14,000 firefighters are battling 29 major wildfires statewide. The latest numbers on all active wildland fires at:https://t.co/6s2QmGvwFi pic.twitter.com/l3VKr8Jwaj — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 10, 2020

Many progressive leaders, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), are using the tragedy to push for a Green New Deal, contending that the historic fires are the result of climate change rather than poor forest management driven by environmentalists.

