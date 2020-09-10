https://www.theepochtimes.com/48-states-approved-for-trumps-unemployment-plan_3494884.html

Forty-eight states have been approved for President Donald Trump’s enhanced unemployment payments.

Despite grumbling over details of the plan by governors across the United States, every state but one applied for the enhanced payments.

Officials in Nebraska and Nevada—the remaining holdouts—announced last week they were applying for the new program created through Trump’s Aug. 8 executive order, called the Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance program.

Continuing a trend of complaining about the program while applying for it, Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin said in a statement that it “provides very limited benefits to a portion of Nebraska’s unemployment recipients and has an uncertain end date.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, initially said his administration was analyzing the potential cost of the program. The state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation submitted its application on Sept. 2.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas, Nev., on March 17, 2020. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Nevada’s application on Sept. 9, leaving Nebraska as the only state that’s applied for the funding not to be approved. The approval is expected to come this week.

FEMA also recently approved applications from Guam and Washington D.C.

Congress approved a $600 weekly boost to unemployment, completely paid for by the federal government, in March, but the program expired in July.

Republicans have sought to pass a narrow bill that would restart the program but have been blocked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who wants a larger package that includes aid for states. The Republican-controlled Senate planned on voting for a bill Thursday that would include a $300 per week enhanced unemployment payment.

Trump took action last month amid the congressional stalemate.

“Congressional Democrats have stonewalled our efforts to extend this relief. They even opposed measures that would give bonuses to workers returning to the job. They were totally opposed to that,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey, where he signed four executive orders.

“For this reason, I’m taking action to provide an additional or an extra $400 per week in expanded benefits. $400, okay? That’s generous, but we want to take care of people.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., about the coronavirus situation, on May 3, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Under the original proposal, states were required to put up a quarter of the funds. Another option was later released that enables states to obtain $300 a week for unemployed workers without paying anything.

All but two states have taken the lower option. Kentucky and Montana officials chose the higher amount.

“I believe that extra $100 is critically important,” Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters last month.

West Virginia officials said they would choose the higher amount but later decided to go with the lower amount.

South Dakota is the only state opting against either option.

“South Dakota is in the fortunate position of not needing to accept it,” Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement last month. “South Dakota’s economy, having never been shut down, has recovered nearly 80% of our job losses.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

