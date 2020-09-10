https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/10/a-huge-new-fire-has-broken-out-at-the-beirut-port/

A huge new fire has broken out at the Beirut port near the location of an earlier explosion that destroyed much of the area last month:

A different view:

A large fire has broken out amongst the rubble at Beirut Port#Beirut pic.twitter.com/FdGANNFD7I — CNW (@ConflictsW) September 10, 2020

“It’s causing a panic all across Beirut”:

Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across #Beirut. We just can’t catch a break. pic.twitter.com/PtdHehPlz0 — Aya Majzoub (@Aya_Majzoub) September 10, 2020

Early reports are it may be a tire fire:

Lebanese army: A fire broke out in a warehouse of tires in the free market in the port of Beirut, and the fire extinguishing operations have begun, and army helicopters will take part in extinguishing it — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 10, 2020

But there’s speculation that the fire was set intentionally to cover up evidence of last month’s blast:

At this point, whatever the reason for the current fire in #BeirutPort is, you can’t rule out the fact it might be intentional to destroy evidence of Aug 4th explosion. #Beirut #Lebanon — Sama Dizayee (@samadizayee) September 10, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

***

