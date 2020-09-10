https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/10/a-huge-new-fire-has-broken-out-at-the-beirut-port/

A huge new fire has broken out at the Beirut port near the location of an earlier explosion that destroyed much of the area last month:

A different view:

“It’s causing a panic all across Beirut”:

Early reports are it may be a tire fire:

But there’s speculation that the fire was set intentionally to cover up evidence of last month’s blast:

We’ll keep you posted.

