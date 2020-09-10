https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/10/adam-baldwin-and-kurt-schlichter-throw-cold-water-on-patton-oswalts-plan-to-arrest-president-trump-over-comments-he-made-to-bob-woodward/

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt wants President Trump arrested over comments he made to Bob Woodward for his new book, “Fury”:

Yeah, that will do it, writes Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter:

And Twitchy favorite Adam Baldwin adds, “The walls are still closing in again… again”:

But this time will be different! (They hope)

***

