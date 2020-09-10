https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/10/adam-baldwin-and-kurt-schlichter-throw-cold-water-on-patton-oswalts-plan-to-arrest-president-trump-over-comments-he-made-to-bob-woodward/

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt wants President Trump arrested over comments he made to Bob Woodward for his new book, “Fury”:

So… we arrest him, right? Someone arrest him? Criminal negligence? Nearly 200,000 dead? Arrest him? Right? Right? Anyone? https://t.co/E7DntzUpyz — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2020

Yeah, that will do it, writes Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter:

Man, catching @realDonaldTrump on tape admitting he was trying to prevent panic even as Dems – also on tape – were telling people to forget the virus and party is DEFINITELY going to do him in. 🚢🍆🚢 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 9, 2020

And Twitchy favorite Adam Baldwin adds, “The walls are still closing in again… again”:

The walls are still closing in again… again. Shot:https://t.co/iy8UsPPArN Chaser:https://t.co/taPo671uuq — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 10, 2020

But this time will be different! (They hope)

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

