Providing just a single dose of coronavirus vaccine to 7.8 billion people worldwide will require the use of 8,000 Boeing 747 cargo aircraft, and planning must start now, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“Safely delivering Covid-19 vaccines will be the mission of the century for the global air cargo industry,” IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement, reports CNN. “We urge governments to take the lead in facilitating cooperation across the logistics chain so that the facilities, security arrangements, and border processes are ready for the mammoth and complex task ahead.”

Air cargo transport will be vital in transporting the vaccine, notes the IATA, because it provides time and temperature-sensitive systems that are crucial to its distribution. The organization is already concerned about whether there will be enough temperature-controlled facilities and equipment, as well as trained staff, available to transport the vaccines.

Border restrictions must also be eased, and permits will have to be fast-tracked for operators carrying the vaccine, said the IATA. Security is also a concern, as the vaccines will be considered a highly valuable commodity and shipments must be protected from theft and tampering.

IATA also warned that the pandemic has impacted the global air transport industry’s cargo capabilities, as airlines have downsized networks and put many planes into longterm storage. It noted that about half the world’s air cargo is flown in the bottom of passenger planes.

Land transport will also play a role in distributing the vaccine, the IATA said, but it can’t be distributed globally without the use of air cargo.

