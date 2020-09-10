https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/amusing-hit-from-sky-news-australia-trump-is-the-only-president-in-history-to-deserve-nobel-prize-nomination/
Trump is the only president in history to ‘deserve Nobel Prize’ nomination
Sky News host Rowan Dean says Donald Trump is the only president to deserve his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize which serves as yet another reason he will win in a landslide in November. President Trump was been nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament.
“The Left cannot stand it,” Mr Dean said.