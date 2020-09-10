Fans appeared to be unsatisfied after National Football League players locked arms in solidarity for social justice causes.

At the NFL’s kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, players from both teams locked arms in unity as part of protests against racism, prompting loud boos from fans. One person is heard yelling, “Trump 2020!”

The moment followed a decision from the Texans to remain in their locker room during both the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song that’s been dubbed the African American anthem. During “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Chiefs reportedly locked arms along one end zone.

Chloe X Halle, a sister R&B duo, performed the pregame national anthem both wearing shirts commemorating George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, whose deaths sparked protests about racial issues across the country. At the conclusion of the song, the two stuck up their hands to form a fist.

Before the game, the NFL tweeted a photograph with the phrase “end racism” mowed onto the field.

“End racism. #ItTakesAllOfUs,” the NFL tweeted.