ANOTHER SCHIFF SHOW? Adam Schiff Calls for Congressional Hearings Into Trump’s Iraq Airstrike
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.06.20
Congressman Adam Schiff called for more hearings on Capitol Hill Monday regarding President Trump’s military action against a top Iranian General; saying the White House has put the United States “on a path to war.”
“The president has put us on a path where we may be at war with Iran. That requires the Congress to fully engage,” Schiff told the Washington Post.
“I’m certainly not satisfied that the intelligence supports the conclusion that the killing of Soleimani was going to either prevent attacks on the United States or reduce the risk to American lives,” Schiff told the Post.
“I don’t think the intelligence was of the kind of character that would lead to a uniform recommendation that Soleimani should be killed,” Schiff added. “I think that was an impulsive judgment made by the president.”
ADAM’S OBSESSION: Schiff Accuses Trump of ‘Corruption’ and ‘Coercion’ for… Meeting with Andrew Cuomo?
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.14.20
Rep. Adam Schiff refused to abandon his non-stop quest to remove President Trump from office this week; bizarrely labeling his scheduled meeting with the Governor of New York as an example of “corruption.”
“Trump abused his power to coerce Ukraine into announcing investigations for his personal benefit by freezing military aid. Now, he’s using his powers to coerce states to stop investigations into him and his businesses. Different corrupt purpose, same corrupt President,” posted Schiff on social media.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation last year giving illegal immigrant’s access to driver’s licenses throughout the state; sparking new fears the documentation could be used for voter fraud and other potential complications.
“Cuomo’s action came despite throwing supporters a last minute curveball by asking the state’s top civil attorney, Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, to review the measure for possible safety concerns — threatening to veto it if he didn’t like her assessment,” reports the NY Post.
“You could create a database for the feds to use to actually track down undocumented people,” Cuomo said on WAMC radio. “California passed a law, and they are now in litigation.”
“The legislation is well-crafted and contains ample protections for those who apply for driver’s licenses. If this bill is enacted and challenged in court, we will vigorously defend it,” said New York Attorney General Tish James.
The proposal passed the state Senate by a razor-thin 33-29 vote.