ANOTHER SCHIFF SHOW? Adam Schiff Calls for Congressional Hearings Into Trump’s Iraq Airstrike

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.06.20

Congressman Adam Schiff called for more hearings on Capitol Hill Monday regarding President Trump’s military action against a top Iranian General; saying the White House has put the United States “on a path to war.”

“The president has put us on a path where we may be at war with Iran. That requires the Congress to fully engage,” Schiff told the Washington Post.

“I’m certainly not satisfied that the intelligence supports the conclusion that the killing of Soleimani was going to either prevent attacks on the United States or reduce the risk to American lives,” Schiff told the Post.

“I don’t think the intelligence was of the kind of character that would lead to a uniform recommendation that Soleimani should be killed,” Schiff added. “I think that was an impulsive judgment made by the president.”

Read the full report here.

Source: The Hill