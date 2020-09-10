https://thepostmillennial.com/antifa-activist-charged-for-fire-set-in-washington

An alleged Antifa arsonist charged for reckless burning in the second degree had reported a fire set in Washington and then filmed his subsequent arrest.

Jeffrey Acord, 36 of Pallyup, called 911 Wednesday evening to report a fire in the median of Highway 167 near Tacoma, Washington. After dialing dispatch services, Acord then livestreamed the incident to his Facebook page, providing constant narration.

Pierce County has a great team of law enforcement in this county serving all citizens in our county from many different agencies. We are happy to be a part of the team! This was a great arrest today! @wspd1pio @FifePD #proudofblue https://t.co/wj0PeUutdr — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) September 10, 2020

According to Q13 Fox, Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke reported that a man was caught setting a fire in the brush. State patrol also sourced a woman who cited a man walking on the highway in Sumner holding a lighter.

When an officer questioned Acord’s presence, the suspect claimed that he was recovering his $1,000 recording equipment, because the camera case allegedly flew out of his backpack while biking the previous day to his girlfriend’s place in Bellevue.

“I’ve been out here all day searching for my camera,” Acord told police, also noting the loss of his camera bag on the freeway in a prior Facebook post. “I’m trying to cover the area thoroughly.”

Lost my camera bag on the way from Puyallup to Bellevue a couple hours ago. Possibility around kent on hwy 167 Posted by Jeff Demologik Acord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Acord was then arrested for implicating himself at the scene of the fire.

“There’s nothing you can connect to me to this at all,” Acord stated before the video cut out. “I was literally calling this in.”

The fire was contained to the interstate and extinguished by the local fire department. Puyallup Police were forced to close the northbound ramp.

Acord was detained with bail set at $1,000 and then transferred from the Pallyup City Jail to the Pierce County Jail where he was booked under a separate burglary charge.

Reckless burning in the second degree is a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

The Post Millennial researched Acord’s history of anti-police protesting and encounters with law enforcement. In June, Acord led a Black Lives Matter march in Seattle. Previously in 2014, Acord was caught with a cache of weapons and arrested during the Ferguson Decision Protest. Officers found the man carrying a 7-inch knife in his backpack, a box of ammunition, an assault rifle, a shotgun, and a box full of illegal fireworks in his car, according to a KOMO news report. When officers contacted Acord, he admitted to carrying a loaded gun without a permit. His bail was set for $10,000. The following charges were levelled against him.

Acord attempted to justify the 2014 case as “a misunderstanding” to arresting officers in Wednesday’s camera footage.

“I was crucified,” Acord said to police.

Sources told Protester Privilege that Acord is now a suspect in two other local fires. As of Thursday morning, the Sumner Grade Fire in Sumner, that destroyed four homes, and Bonney Lake has burned more than 800 acres.

The unprecedented fires raging in Washington State have become a seasonal norm but some suspect arson because of the locations of the smaller fires in suburban neighborhoods and in proximity to interstate highways. Residents of Bonney Lake told Kiro 7 news that they found broken glass with newspaper in the brush. Residents of Buckley Washington have reported similar claims in neighborhood social media groups.

WARNING: Multiple sources in Emergency Response have confirmed that the fires along the West Coast are caused by dozens of arsonists. These fires are allegedly linked to Antifa and the Riots. Read this warning ?? pic.twitter.com/x1HVVsAIJy — Katie Daviscourt?? (@KatieDaviscourt) September 10, 2020

In response to the allegations of arson, Washington State Representative Jim Walsh released a statement: “I am getting a lot of reports from residents of Washington State that the current wave of wild fires in Washington and Oregon may be caused or at least made worse by politically motivated arsonists. How could their motives be political? To set fire to blame them on climate change? … we have pretty good evidence that several of the major fires burning recently in Washington were human made but not arson. However, a larger number of the fires burning in Oregon seem to have suspicious origins and a growing number of people in Washington are reporting suspicious behavior on the part of strangers and visitors which raises concerns.”

This is a video of the fire that started in Graham, WA. If you look at the top right-hand corner, a vehicle can be seen driving off right before the fire erupts. #WestCoastFires pic.twitter.com/76x0DZOQmG — Katie Daviscourt?? (@KatieDaviscourt) September 10, 2020

Walsh continued: “Right now our focus is on containing and fighting the fires and keeping people safe as it should be. There will be time later to investigate the origins of the various fires.”

The situation is being made worse by conditions in the area. According to one firefighter, “[W]e have these fires EVERY year about this time. What we don’t have are these weather conditions! It has dried out the ‘ground fuels’ and made a us into a tinderbox.”

Even with allegations swirling, residents’ reports of people throwing flaming items from their cars and other suspicious activity all while arrests are being made for in Spokane, Puyallup and elsewhere including the nearby state of Oregon for arson in connection with the wildfires, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee continued to blame the fires on climate change

We are not going to surrender the future of this state to climate change. We are stronger, smarter and more resilient than that. And I’ll be thinking of these fires and the communities they’re impacting when we take our next steps to defeat climate change. https://t.co/HYk0pM9VX8 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 10, 2020

Ari Hoffman contributed to this report.

