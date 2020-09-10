https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/antifa-radical-arrested-arson-washington-state-caught-highway-setting-fire-lighter/

On Wednesday evening a Washington man named Jeffrey Acord called 911 to report a fire on the side of SR-167 near Pallyup, Washington.

After calling the police, Mr. Acord then set to live streaming himself to his Facebook Page. The video was later posted to YouTube. During the video you can see the police question Acord and after a period of time, the video ends as they arrest him for Reckless Burning 2nd Degree.

Jeff Acord was seen with a lighter in his hand walking on the highway earlier in the day in Sumner. According to Q13FOX — The Sumner Grade Fire in Sumner and Bonney Lake has burned more than 800 acres and was 20 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

He was later arrested for setting the fire.

He was live-streaming on Facebook when he was arrested!

Pierce County has a great team of law enforcement in this county serving all citizens in our county from many different agencies. We are happy to be a part of the team! This was a great arrest today! @wspd1pio @FifePD #proudofblue https://t.co/wj0PeUutdr — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) September 10, 2020

Jeff Demologik Acord posted this on Facebook Live.

He told his viewers he just rolled up on the fire on the highway.

Back in 2014 Seattle Officers reported that Jeff Acord had a 7-inch knife in his backpack, a box of ammunition, an assault rifle, a shotgun, and a box full of large fireworks in his car when he was arrested at a BLM protest.

Jeff Acord also filmed a Bernie rally and posted on Facbook.

He has a long history of supporting social justice actions and ideology.

Protester Privilege has more on Jeff Acord and Antifa arson.

