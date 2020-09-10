https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-photo-from-ncarolina-rally/
“We’ve decided to call all our rallies peaceful protests”
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2020
If we are the “Silent Majority” imagine how many there actually are of us 😁
Wow! 😳
This is the turn out in Jupiter, Florida for our wonderful president today! 🙌
— Rαƈყ 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@RacySicilian) September 8, 2020
.@TeamTrump is the hardest working campaign in the business.
THIS WEEK: @realDonaldTrump in FL NC MI@Mike_Pence in PA@EricTrump in FL NC PA@DonaldJTrumpJr in OH MN NC@LaraLeaTrump in NE IA MN
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 8, 2020