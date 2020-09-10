https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/awkward-joe-biden-loses-train-thought-saying-isnt-slow-joe-video/

This was awkward.

Joe Biden lost his train of thought when saying he isn’t “Slow Joe.”

77-year-old Joe Biden Wednesday evening sat down for an interview with CNN host Jake Tapper.

In a segment of the interview which aired Thursday, Biden pledged full transparency on all facets of his health if he wins the White House.

Biden lost his train of thought as he claimed to be spry and in good health compared to President Trump.

“Just look at us. Who seems to be in shape? Who’s able to move around?” said Biden. “I mean this idea…you know, ‘Slow Joe’ — [awkwardly laughs] anyway…I shouldn’t laugh about it because anyway…”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

