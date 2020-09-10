https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-gives-false-military-coronavirus-stats-it-appears-he-didnt-understand-basic-abbreviation

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden falsely claimed on Wednesday while speaking in Michigan that thousands of American soldiers had been killed by the coronavirus, which originated in China, despite the fact that real number is less than 10.

“Military COVID infected: 118,984,” Biden said while reading off of a note card. “Military COVID deaths: 6,114.”

As of today, a total of seven members of the U.S. Military have died from the coronavirus while the total number of infected is 40,026.

A look at photos that were available from the event shows the note card that Biden was reading, which stated: “MI COVID Infected: 118,984. MI COVID Deaths: 6,814.”

Biden—speaking in Michigan—apparently did not understand that “MI” was an abbreviation for the state that he was in, not an abbreviation for “Military.”

The Biden campaign later confirmed that this is what happened, claiming that he “misspoke,” according to Fox News.

“Vice President Biden has the utmost respect for the men and women of the armed services and believes it’s the sacred duty of our country to properly equip them, look after their families when they’re deployed, and care for them when they return,” Biden’s Deputy Rapid Response Director Michael Gwin said in a statement to Fox News. “To honor their service, the Vice President carries with him each day a card detailing the number of Americans who have given their lives for our country in Iraq and Afghanistan, and frequently cites that number to recognize their sacrifice.”

