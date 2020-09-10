https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-hasnt-answered-questions-instagram-ask-anything/

On Tuesday, Joe Biden posted on Instagram, telling his 3.8 million followers: “I’m answering your questions. Ask me anything.” The post included a submission box where Instagrammers could ask questions.

As of Thursday morning, Biden has not yet answered any questions, and the story has expired, the New York Post reports.

He has, however, posted nine pictures, videos and other graphics to his profile since uploading the story telling his followers he would be answering questions. One of those videos was of his conversation with rap superstar Cardi B, where the two discussed what her policy priorities were going into the 2020 election. TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 15 Armed USPIS Agents from New York Sent to Arrest Triple Amputee War Hero Brian Kolfage in Florida — VIDEO and PHOTOS “I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want [President] Trump out,” she told Biden.

Usually, celebrities announce an AMA (ask me anything), wait a couple hours for questions to come in and then post their replies. But not for Biden. “Currently, Biden’s Instagram story only contains one long video divided into two posts. In it, the former vice president slams President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Biden rarely takes questions from reporters, and now, he doesn’t take them from regular people, either.

The Trump campaign quickly mocked Biden. “Lol Joe Biden’s staff posted ‘I’m answering your questions. Ask me anything!’ on his Instagram story 14 hours ago and they have yet to post any questions or answers,” wrote Abigail Marone, a member of the Trump campaign’s rapid response team.

Lol Joe Biden’s staff posted “I’m answering your questions. Ask me anything!” on his Instagram story 14 hours ago and they have yet to post any questions or answers 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ncj7Lyaofn — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 8, 2020

