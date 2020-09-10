https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-looks-like-deer-headlights-confronted-support-job-killing-nafta-gives-nonsensical-answer-blames-bush-instead-video/

The internal polling must be bad because Biden left his Delaware basement bunker on Wednesday and traveled to the battleground state of Michigan.

77-year-old Joe Biden spoke gibberish and slurred his words in his Michigan speech on Wednesday.

Biden voted for NAFTA, the America job-killing trade agreement signed by Bill Clinton, yet he had the gall to show up to Michigan and push his new “Buy American” policy.

Joe Biden looked like a deer in headlights on Wednesday evening when a local Fox2 reporter confronted him about his support for NAFTA.

Biden is used to scripted, softball questions from media sycophants so he was stunned when a reporter asked him a real question.

Biden refused to take responsibility, gave a nonsensical answer then blamed George Bush.

WATCH:

WATCH: Asked about his support for job-killing NAFTA, Joe Biden gives a nonsensical answer and refuses to take responsibility, blaming Bush instead. pic.twitter.com/oszkxmHPWM — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 10, 2020

