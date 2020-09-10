https://noqreport.com/2020/09/10/biden-press-secretary-tj-ducklo-refuses-to-answer-teleprompter-question/

Joe Biden’s Press Secretary TJ Ducklo went on with Bret Baier on Fox News today. The final question is the one that drew the most attention, not for its answer but for its lack of an answer. Ducklo flat out refused to answer it, claiming that it was a question funneled in by the Trump campaign. This is false, of course, as millions of Americans would love to know if the person they’re considering voting for needs a teleprompter to answer basic questions.

“Has Joe Biden ever used a telepromter during local interviews or to answer Q&A with supporters?” Baier asked.

Ducklo looked smug as he replied, though his words belied his facade of confidence. “Bret, we are not going to en… this is straight from the Trump campaign talking points and what it does, and what it does, Bret, is it’s trying to distract the American people from, from, from the pan…”

Whether the Trump campaign “funneled” the question in or not is actually irrelevant. It’s a legitimate question, one that the Biden campaign refuses to answer. If it weren’t true, the answer would be a mixture of indignation and amusement at the ludicrous notion. But it seems clear they don’t want to flat-out lie, so they’re just avoiding answer the simple question.

“I’m just… they’re using it, they talk about it every day. Can you say ‘yes’ or ‘no’?” Baier pressed.

“They talk about it every day because they don’t have a coherent argument for why Donald Trump deserves reelection, deserves four more years,” Ducklo said, continuing to avoid the question he was asked. “We know that he lied to the American people. We know that he has not shown leadership during this crisis, and they are desperate to throw anything they can against the wall to try to distract from that fact.”

“I understand, but you can’t answer the question,” Baier noted.

“Bret, I am not going to allow the Trump campaign to funnel their questions through Fox News and get me to respond to them,” Ducklo said triumphantly, as if he had just taken some perceived high road.

As TJ Ducklo should know, the correct answer is, “No, of course not. How can anyone who needs a teleprompter to answer questions be running for President of the United States?” His non-answer is all the answer voters need.

