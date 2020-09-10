http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/S1oAuGkOGms/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Biden Campaign National Press Secretary TJ Ducklo refused to answer a question on whether Biden has ever used a teleprompter during local interviews or Q&As with supporters and that he wouldn’t “allow the Trump campaign to funnel their questions through Fox News and get me to respond to that.”

Host Bret Baier asked, “Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q&A with supporters?”

Ducklo responded, “Bret, we are not going to — this is straight from the Trump campaign talking points. And what it does, Bret, is it’s trying to distract the American people from the –.”

Baier cut in to say that the Trump campaign does talk about Biden possibly using a teleprompter and to ask if Ducklo can give a yes or no answer.

Ducklo stated, “They talk about it every day, Bret, because they don’t have a coherent strategy.”

Baier again cut in to ask for a yes or no answer.

Ducklo said, “Bret, they talk about it every day because they don’t have a coherent argument for why Donald Trump deserves re-election, deserves four more years. We know that he lied to the American people. We know that he has not shown leadership during this crisis, and they are desperate to throw anything they can against the wall to try to distract from that fact.”

Baier then said, “I understand. But you can’t answer the question.”

Ducklo stated, “Bret, I am not going to allow the Trump campaign to funnel their questions through Fox News and get me to respond to that.”

