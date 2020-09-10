https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-struggles-when-asked-if-he-was-naive-on-communist-china-we-want-china-to-grow

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden struggled during a CNN interview that aired on Thursday to answer questions about communist China, and went as far as to say, “We want China to grow.”

“Look what he’s done with China. It’s a disgrace,” Biden claimed about President Donald Trump’s policy. “What he’s done, he’s allowed the corporate America to be able to make money by continuing to export American jobs. It’s not made in America. Make it in another pl—for example, those, those, those, those carry bags that the military is using, they are supposed to be made—they are being deployed, made in America. They are made in China. They are made in China. He doesn’t do anything about any of that.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper then pressed Biden on some of the things that the former vice president has done on the issue.

“Let me ask you about China because in 2011 when you were vice president, you said, ‘It is in our self-interest that China continue to prosper,’” Tapper said. “A lot of people think that allowing China into the World Trade Organization, which you supported, extending most favored nation status to China, which you supported, that those steps allowed China to take advantage of the United States by using our own open trade deals against us.”

“Do you think in retrospect that you were naive about China?” Tapper asked.

“No, here’s the thing. In the context of that, we want China to grow,” Biden said. “We don’t want a war with China. I said to Xi Jinping when I was, I, you may remember the president wanted me to spend time with him as vice president, he was going to be president, and he couldn’t do it, so I traveled around the world with him. He asked, he said, ‘Why do you keep saying you’re a pacific power?’ I said because we are. We are a pacific power and if we weren’t, you would not [have] been able to have any stability at all.”

“It’s in our interest that China be stable. It’s not in our interest for China to take advantage of us,” Biden continued. “So, what has Trump done? He’s poked his finger in the eye of all our friends and allies and he’s embraced every autocrat in the world and it’s now, we make up, we, we, we make up 15 percent of the world’s economy, 25 percent of the world’s economy, and we’ve lost all our friends.”

