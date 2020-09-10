https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/09/10/bidens-press-secretary-flips-out-when-if-asked-biden-uses-a-teleprompter-during-interviews-n917615

For months now, it’s been clear that Joe Biden has been using a teleprompter for supposedly off-the-cuff campaign interviews and conversations.

In April, when Bernie endorsed Joe Biden, they had a live stream conversation on Periscope where it was clear Biden was reading off a script.

Since then there’s been a lot more evidence of Biden reading off a teleprompter, and rather poorly, even during interviews with the media.

While appearing on Fox News on Thursday, Biden’s national press secretary, TJ Ducklo, had an opportunity to go on the record on this issue but refused.

“Does Joe Biden ever use a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q&A with supporters?” Baier asked.

“We are not going to engage—this is straight from the Trump campaign talking points,” Ducklo dodged.

“Well yeah, they’re using it,” Baier pointed out.

“And what it does, Bret, is it’s trying to distract the American people from—” Ducklo began to add before Baier interjected and asked him to provide a yes or no answer.

“I’m just—they’re using it. They talk about it every day. Can you say ‘yes’ or ‘no’?”

Ducklo rather angrily refused multiple times after that to even answer the question, deflecting the question with campaign talking points, ultimately telling Baier that he wouldn’t allow the Trump campaign to “funnel their questions through Fox News and get me to respond to that.”

Biden press secretary @TDucklo repeatedly refused to confirm or deny whether @JoeBiden uses a teleprompter during TV interviews. We know he does. Just admit it! pic.twitter.com/4NWPDsY6ZV — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 10, 2020

Of course, we all the answer, and Ducklo’s refusal to even respond shows that he knew there was no good response to that question. A confirmation of what we know would look just as bad as a denial.

Good luck at the debates, TJ.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

