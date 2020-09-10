https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/big-tech-shuts-online-conservative-prayer-gathering/

(TODD STARNES) – Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council, told the “Todd Starnes Show” on Wednesday that there is an “all-out effort” by big tech and the media to silence conservatives prior to the 2020 presidential election.

Perkins illustrated his argument by pointing to an initiative by his organization that was launched three weeks ago called Pray, Vote, Stand, which is an effort to inform voters about the candidates. He described the program as a weekly 30-minute broadcast that helps equip followers to be more informed voters by November.

He said by the second week – just before a text message was about to alert followers about the program – he was informed by a vendor that a three-year subscription was ending.

“They were canceling us,” he said.

He said the cancelation is yet another example that big tech companies are working to silence conservatives in the media and are willing to weaponize their platforms.

