According to a pre-release excerpt from the Washington Post Bob Woodward writes about a discussion between General James Mattis and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats about a plot to overthrow the elected government of the United States.

[…] “Mattis quietly went to Washington National Cathedral to pray about his concern for the nation’s fate under Trump’s command and, according to Woodward, told Coats, “There may come a time when we have to take collective action” since Trump is “dangerous. He’s unfit.” (read more)

What do you call a conversation between the Defense Secretary and the head of the U.S. intelligence apparatus where they are talking about taking “collective action” to remove an elected President? That’s called sedition…. A seditious conspiracy.

As alarming as that sounds on its face, this actually aligns with our own previous research into key military leadership, the joint chiefs, and their corrupt intent to overthrow the elected government. Readers will remember when we noted this very issue after Lt. Col Alexander Vindman compromised his position yet was not removed by his command structure within the Pentagon.

NOVEMBER 2019 – […] For emphasis let me repeat a current fact that is being entirely overlooked. Despite his admitted usurpation of President Trump policy, Vindman was sent back to his post in the NSC with the full support of the United States Department of Defense.

The onus of action to remove Vindman from the NSC does not just lay simply at the feet of the White House and National Security advisor Robert O’Brien; and upon whose action the removal of Vindman could be positioned as political; the necessary, albeit difficult or perhaps challenging, obligation to remove Lt. Col Vindman also resides purposefully with the Dept. of Defense. The Pentagon could easily withdraw Vindman from his position at the National Security Council; yet, it does not…. and it has not. WHY? There is a code within the military whereby you never put your leadership into a position of compromise; ie. “never compromise your leadership”. In this example, President Trump cannot remove Vindman from the White House NSC advisory group due to political ramifications and appearances… The Joint Chiefs certainly recognize this issue; it is the very type of compromise they are trained to remove. Yet they do nothing to remove the compromise. They do nothing to assist. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was the majority (#1) source for the material CIA operative Eric Ciaramella used in a collaborative effort to remove President Trump from office. Let me make this implication crystal clear: The United States Military is collaborating with the CIA to remove a U.S. President from office. Do you see the issue now? The Pentagon has done nothing, absolutely nothing, to countermand this implication/reality. The Joint Chiefs of Staff have done nothing, absolutely nothing, to diminish the appearance of, nor deconstruct the agenda toward, the removal of President Trump. Mr. President, do I have your attention? (Full Outline)

Between 2013 & 2016, James Mattis was on the board of Therano, a healthcare tech startup that provided fraudulent blood testing that swindled $10B from investors. The now-défunt Therano founder & CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been indicted with 11 counts.https://t.co/K7q0ph306d — BenTallmadge (@BenKTallmadge) June 4, 2020

Another retired General slams Trump: Stink tank Brookings President John Allen warns of ‘descent into illiberalism’- Trillions of dollars had been pissed away in third world hellholes, had these generals ever won a war before?https://t.co/jGeDzsaOHb — BenTallmadge (@BenKTallmadge) June 4, 2020

Additionally, Bob Woodward points to Vice President Mike Pence as the whisperer who made sure President Trump blindly nominated officials who could facilitate his removal. Remember, Dan Coats came into the ODNI position from his role within the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI).

The SSCI was at the center of the legislative effort to remove President Trump. It was from the SSCI that Security Director James Wolfe was instructed to deliver a series of intelligence leaks against President Trump. The same SSCI who retained the fraudulent premise of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

[…] “Woodward describes Coats’s experience as especially tortured. Coats, a former senator from Indiana, was recruited into the administration by Vice President Pence, and his wife is quoted as recalling a dinner at the White House when she interacted with Pence.

“I just looked at him, like, how are you stomaching this?” Marsha Coats said, according to Woodward. “I just looked at him like, this is horrible. I mean, we made eye contact. I think he understood. And he just whispered in my ear, ‘Stay the course.’ ” (link) Donald John Trump is the first DC outsider we have ever elected to become President of the United States. The scale of what has been revealed merely by his presence is rather jaw-dropping…. Trump 2020,… he’s saving our Republic and we still don’t know all of it.

