Authorities in Tennesse are currently searching for a tiger that was spotted near an industrial park in East Knoxville:

Sheriff: Authorities looking for tiger — no, really — after sighting in East Knoxville https://t.co/F4oQPoeiJk — Tennessean (@Tennessean) September 10, 2020

2020: Can’t stop, won’t stop?

Of course there’s a tiger loose in Knoxville. Guess I’ll mark it off my 2020 bingo card. — Ben Briley (@BenBriley) September 10, 2020

We’d chalk this up to false alarm but the animal was reportedly spotted by a sheriff’s deputy:

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units, Animal Control, Air Watch, TWRA, KPD’s Animal Control Unit and Representatives with Tiger Haven are working to locate a tiger that was spotted by a KCSO Deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park tonight…………………… pic.twitter.com/2pCGm4XEnO — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) September 10, 2020

From the Knox County Sheriff’s Dept.:

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units, Animal Control, Air Watch, TWRA, KPD’s Animal Control Unit and Representatives with Tiger Haven are working to locate a tiger that was spotted by a KCSO Deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park tonight. There has been no other sightings at this hour. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. If anyone has any information on a missing Tiger or locates the Tiger, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Be on the lookout!

TIGER: I just spoke with dispatch. They said there was a siting about 20 minutes ago near Bales Lane/ Thorngrove Pike/ Gov. John Sevier area. They dispatched a unit to check it out. No further info. #WATE pic.twitter.com/cHJAPL4na1 — Tearsa Smith (@TearsaSmith) September 10, 2020

And now they’re trying to capture it with a grocery store rotisserie chicken:

TIGER TALK: The trap for the Tiger spotted in #Knoxville is a humane bear trap and hanging inside is a “grocery store chicken” This area where it was spotted is dense with foliage, but there is a water source near it — which is helpful for the Tiger, if you’re curious. @6News — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) September 10, 2020

So, where did it come from? Nobody seems to be missing a tiger:

A spokesperson for Tiger Haven, out of Kingston, TN tells me all they are NOT missing any animals. They were on scene last night in #Knoxville assisting. Did not spot the Tiger at that time, but came prepared to help. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/gPjBMBB9bG — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) September 10, 2020

And:

Just in this AM: All Malayan Tigers are safe at @zooknoxville 👇 “We want to reassure everyone that our Zoo Knoxville Malayan tigers Arya, Bashir and Tanvir are all safely accounted for. Our team is standing by to assist if needed.” Anyone with info should call KCSO. @6News pic.twitter.com/6CQDKuZhNk — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) September 10, 2020

Of course, there’s already a parody account:

Come and get me pic.twitter.com/A8sABfVT1W — knoxville tiger (@knoxvilletigerr) September 10, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

***

