Authorities in Tennesse are currently searching for a tiger that was spotted near an industrial park in East Knoxville:

2020: Can’t stop, won’t stop?

We’d chalk this up to false alarm but the animal was reportedly spotted by a sheriff’s deputy:

From the Knox County Sheriff’s Dept.:

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units, Animal Control, Air Watch, TWRA, KPD’s Animal Control Unit and Representatives with Tiger Haven are working to locate a tiger that was spotted by a KCSO Deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park tonight.

There has been no other sightings at this hour. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. If anyone has any information on a missing Tiger or locates the Tiger, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Be on the lookout!

And now they’re trying to capture it with a grocery store rotisserie chicken:

So, where did it come from? Nobody seems to be missing a tiger:

And:

Of course, there’s already a parody account:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

