Investigative reporter Catherine Herridge at CBS News broke news on Wednesday night on the ongoing Durham investigation.

Attorney General Bill Barr sat with NBC News’s Pete Williams on Wednesday and said he is not going to characterize where US Attorney John Durham is on his investigation.

AG Barr also said there could be more indictments to come in the Durham probe.

As Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch tweeted earlier today that there has been zero accountability for the “intelligence community” after it was caught in a seditious coup against candidate and then President Trump.

There has been zero accountability for the “intelligence community” even after it was caught in a seditious coup against @RealDonaldTrump. https://t.co/AtxejJvS9m — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 10, 2020

This is a very troubling to most Americans who are paying attention. How are US citizens supposed to trust their government when political operatives can go rogue and attempt to overthrow a sitting president and NO ONE is held accountable?

Tonight Catherine Herridge tweeted out some nuggets from AG Bill Barr’s NBC interview.

Democrats don’t seem to worried about Durham and his probe as the election draws near.

But Barr says there may be more indictments to come.

investigators he did not recall or did not know where some reporting came from, described other info as “rumor + speculation” CONTEXT: Priestap’s handwritten notes from January 2017 were recently made public (note initials “EP”) + central to FBI handling of @GenFlynn case which.. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 9, 2020

Is John Durham nearing the end of his investigation? WILLIAM BARR:I– I’m not gonna characterize exactly where he is. I’ll just leave it at that–WILLIAMS: Okay, would you say– it’s unlikely that there’ll be further criminal charges? BARR: No, I wouldn’t say that at all, no. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 10, 2020

WILLIAMS: So there could be. BARR: Yeah, there could be. WILLIAMS: Will we hear anything about the Durham report before the election?

BARR: Yeah, I’m not gonna get into that either. CONTEXT: former FBI lawyer Clinesmith recently pleaded guilty @CBSNews @ClareHymes22 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 10, 2020

Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok is out with a new book and a James Comey film is set to play this fall.

Obviously, these two central characters in the attempted coup of President Trump are not worried about their prospects of being indicted any time soon.

