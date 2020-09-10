https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-biden-campaign-erupts-refuses-to-answer-if-biden-using-teleprompter-during-live-interviews

A top press secretary for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign erupted in anger on Thursday afternoon after he was asked during a live television interview if Biden has been using a teleprompter to answer questions during media interviews.

WATCH:

Bret Baier just asked Biden’s National Press Sec a simple yes or no question: Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during a TV interview? TJ Ducklo refused to answer and instead had a meltdown. Disaster of an interview for the Biden campaign. pic.twitter.com/OEyi2eb31L — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 10, 2020

