They can’t answer because everyone knows it’s true!

Joe Biden is in such a depleted mental state that his campaign is loading questions and answers on his TelePrompter during his interviews with liberal media reporters.

It’s happened over and over and over again.

Bret Baier asked Biden Press Secretary TJ Ducklo to answer if it is true what everyone was seeing with their own eyes.

TJ Ducklo ducked and weaved but would not answer the question.

Imagine having to deflect this much for your job… 😂 pic.twitter.com/sxSdJwAsRh — M3thods (@M2Madness) September 10, 2020

They can’t deny it.

