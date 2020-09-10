https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/byronyork-alexander-vindman-trump/2020/09/10/id/986264

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was “the original source” of the drive to impeach President Donald Trump, not the whistleblower, according to Byron York, the chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner.

“It didn’t take a real rocket scientist that the source of this, the original source of this, was Lt. Col. Vindman,” York said on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Wednesday evening while promoting his new book, “Obsession: Inside the Washington Establishment’s Never-Ending War on Trump.”

“If you remember early on in the Ukraine matter, the Democrats said they wanted the whistleblower to testify, and then they changed their mind and they didn’t want the whistleblower to testify and they began to shut off any Republican attempts to find out who the whistleblower was,” he added.

“So the question is if the whistleblower wasn’t in the White House, how did he learn what was going on?” York asked.

He went on to note that Vindman, who retired from the Army in July following his dismissal from the National Security Council earlier this year, was one of several people who heard the president’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, “but [Vindman] was the only one who was disturbed by what took place. He was the only one who thought there was a problem there.”

York also noted that in his testimony, Vindman said that he told two people outside the White House about what he heard on the phone call, but Democrats would not allow Republicans to find out the identity of one of them, saying, “it would tend to identify the whistleblower.”

