https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/christian-orgs-praise-new-doe-regulation/

(CHRISTIAN POST) – InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and other faith-based student groups are praising a Department of Education final rule issued Wednesday that they say will protect campus student organizations’ right to choose leaders who share their religious beliefs.

The regulation – Improving Free Inquiry, Transparency, and Accountability at Colleges and Universities – comes in response to an executive order issued in March 2019 signed by President Donald Trump that vowed to withhold federal research grants from colleges and universities that are hostile to First Amendment rights of students.

According to the department, the new rule “ensures the equal treatment and constitutional rights of religious student organizations at public institutions and provides clarity for faith-based institutions” concerning Title IX discrimination law.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

