Uh-oh, everybody. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer is so angry, he could spit.

And it’s all thanks to Donald Trump, who told Bob Woodward earlier this year that he was intentionally playing down the COVID19 threat (a story so newsworthy that Woodward waited until the release of his new book to bring it to the public’s attention). Schumer is absolutely disgusted that Trump wasn’t forthright from the get-go, and that Republican senators just don’t seem to give a damn:

Sen. Schumer on the GOP response to Bob Woodward’s tapes: “I’m so aggravated. Where the hell are you?” “History is going to record this as a dark moment for the Republican Senate, where you had a president who did this and they just bowed down.” https://t.co/P4gAkjdkfy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 10, 2020

As Schumer points out, thousands of his fellow New Yorkers are dead right now.

.@SenSchumer, who represents a state governed by @NYGovCuomo, on Woodward’s Trump book: “There are thousands of my fellow New Yorkers who are dead right now and it can be directly attributed to the president’s lack of action, lying about this crisis. No question about it.” pic.twitter.com/NyhQTMDNUT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 10, 2020

No question about it, huh? We’ve got a question or two about it: Why hasn’t Chuck Schumer shown this level of righteous indignation over Bill de Blasio repeatedly downplaying the threat? Why hasn’t Chuck Schumer shown this level of righteous indignation over New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo effectively sentencing thousands of elderly New Yorkers to their deaths and giggling about COVID19 with his CNN host brother?

Two words for this slim ball… nursing homes… — Marty (@McFly61) September 10, 2020

They act like @NYGovCuomo and @NYCMayor do not even exist and that their decisions (including putting COVID patients in nursing homes) had no impact whatsoever. It’s really is insanity. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) September 10, 2020

The lies. I just want to wring their necks. SMH. They talk about Trump not taking blame the dems are pros at blaming others. — Completely Fed Up (@CompletelyUp) September 10, 2020

Can we get a fact-check? Andrew Cuomo says ‘it’s a fact’ that ‘Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York’

