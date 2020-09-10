https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/10/cnn-has-failed-every-day-for-four-years/
RUSH: So I’m looking at CNN, and their chyron graphic right now at the bottom of their screen is, “Soon Trump to hold news conference amid fallout from book.” I will bet you that’s not what his press conference is about. I’ll bet it’s about something else entirely. Now, there may be some questions about the book, but if I’m CNN…
It’s gotta be real hard to get out of bed and go to work every day if I’m CNN. You know why? Because everything they’ve tried has blown up in their face. You know how I know? Donald Trump is still president. Donald Trump is still in the Oval Office. He’s still president. He’s still calling the shots. Donald Trump is still the man with the power in Washington, D.C.
CNN has devoted its existence to getting Donald Trump. They have failed miserably! CNN does not have one success story to tell, and yet here they are, getting up every day and failing famously. They’re failing publicly, they are failing right in in front of our eyes, and they apparently don’t care. They’re gonna get up every day and continue to do what they’re doing, which is totally embarrassing themselves.
Every day, there’s a new blockbuster like there was nothing the day before. Every day, there is a new, “This is it. This is the ended of Donald Trump!” Every day, folks, for four years! For four years, every day, there has been a new, “This is it” for Donald Trump. And yet Donald Trump has survived every one of those days.
He has survived every one of those stories and has thrived. Donald Trump has got approval numbers over 50% now in Rasmussen. Donald Trump has record approval numbers among African-Americans. Trump’s support among likely black voters has surged to 42%, folks. “Trump’s Support Among Likely Black Voters Surges to 42%.” By the same token, Joe Biden’s percentage of the Hispanic vote is below where Hillary Clinton’s was four years ago.
“Biden’s Support Among Hispanic Voters Dips Below Hillary Clinton’s.” They don’t have any success stories. CNN has bombed! They have failed with everything they’ve tried, and yet they get up every day and they start every day as though nothing happened the day before — and they’ve got a blockbuster! Yep, they got a blockbuster!
Every day, a brand-new blockbuster that is going to destroy Donald Trump.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: CNN is convinced that Trump is gonna come forward and sheepishly, defensively try to explain what’s in the Woodward book. And as we so properly, cleverly illustrated earlier, what’s in the Woodward book was not even news. Trump was telling the people of this country what Woodward’s big flash is all the way back on February 7th.
In fact, let me grab sound bites number 2A and 3. Carl Bernstein was Woodward’s partner when they broke the Watergate story, and poor Carl. You know, Woodward doesn’t write his books with Bernstein anymore. So it’s Bob Woodward this and Bob Woodward that, and Bernstein’s got nothing. Bernstein’s got CNN and whatever he can drum up, and that’s pretty much it.
So Bernstein has a pattern. Whenever Woodward publishes a book, then Bernstein has a way of dealing with it. Here is Bernstein talking to Brianna Keilar at CNN. This is yesterday. Her question to Bernstein was, “What are your reactions to the revelations that we’re learning today about President Trump in Woodward’s book?”
BERNSTEIN: This is one of the great presidential felonies of all time — maybe the greatest presidential felony — and we have the smoking-gun tape of the president committing the felony. (dramatic pause) This is a kind of homicidal negligence! Thousands and thousands and thousands of people have lost their lives because the president put his own reelection interests — it is a dereliction of duty recorded as no other presidential dereliction of duty has been, even more so than the Nixon tapes in this instance. The facts here are even graver than in Watergate.
RUSH: There you have it! That’s what Bernstein says every time (summarized): “This is worse than Watergate! This is worse than Nixon! This is worse than anything that’s happened! This is a presidential felony unlike we’ve ever seen!” We’ve put together a montage of the way Carl Bernstein does this. Our montage runs from December 11th, 2016, all the way to July 28th of this year.
BERNSTEIN: (December 11, 2016) No president, including Richard Nixon, disdains fact in the way this president-elect does.
BERNSTEIN: (August 3, 2018) The Trump presidency is worse than Watergate.
BERNSTEIN: (August 22, 2018) What we’re seeing, uh, is worse than Watergate.
BERNSTEIN: (September 22, 2019) I keep getting asked, “Are there echoes of Watergate.”
BERNSTEIN: (February 9, 2018) Slow motion Saturday Night Massacre.
BERNSTEIN: (January 29, 2018) Monday Night Slaughter!
BERNSTEIN: (November 20, 2018) The articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon, how similar it is to what we’ve seen Trump do.
BERNSTEIN: (December 4, 2019) The two fit together. The Nixon impeachment… This impeachment is about cover-up.
BERNSTEIN: (July 29, 2018) Like in Watergate.
BERNSTEIN: (February 19, 2017) More treacherous than Nixon.
BERNSTEIN: (July 28, 2020) Republican leadership marched to the White House and said to Richard Nixon, “You are unfit to remain in office.” Something similar has got to happen.
RUSH: Yeah, except Carl, it hasn’t. It doesn’t. You guys, you people at CNN, every day come up with a new blockbuster that’s gonna destroy Donald Trump, and he’s still there. And you guys look like more and more, bigger and bigger fools each time you try one of these things. It is phenomenal how you guys at CNN continue to embarrass yourselves.
Every day, it’s something brand-new, as though there was not something yesterday. Every day, you tell your viewers you just discovered some outrageous thing that Donald Trump has been doing, and you expect that thing to so outrage your viewers that Trump is history, Trump’s done, Trump has no prayer. Except you’ve worn people out.
You’ve been telling people for four years every day about these supposed atrocities. You’ve made people numb to your own reporting. You’ve made people numb to your own assertions. In fact, I’ve got something here in the stacks. Let me find this. We’ve got audio of Jeff Zucker talking to Trump’s lawyer, the rat — what’s his name — Cohen. Let me find this. (interruption)
Is it 26? Is it just one sound bite? That’s all it is? There’s not two? (interruption) It’s 26 and 27. All right. Here we go. Now, Jeff Zucker runs CNN, and he used to be the executive producer of the Today Show, and he climbed the ladder, and he’s now running CNN. What we have, is Tucker Carlson last night played audio of a phone call on March 10, 2016.
Now, this is obviously before the 2016 election. This is a phone call in March 2016 between Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer, and Jeff Zucker — and they’re talking about Zucker’s desire to work with Trump if he’s elected! After Cohen says to Zucker that he “should email Candidate Trump about his ideas,” Zucker… Now, wait just a second here. I know for a fact that Donald Trump does not email and never has.
He does not have an email address. Now, his lawyer suggesting to Zucker that he email Trump? Cohen would have to know that Trump doesn’t have an email address. I mean, if Cohen is Trump’s lawyer and fixer, he would have to know that. So Cohen telling Zucker to email Trump is akin to telling Zucker to go jump off the bridge, ’cause there’s no way you’re gonna reach Trump with an email.
He does not have an email address, and you know why? Because emails survive. Emails last. He has seen too many of his friends exposed. He has seen too much embarrassing stuff be dredged up from email archives. He does not email. I know this. Email for me was a primary way of communication once I lost my hearing.
The Trump people reached out to me one day for some reason for whatever, to play golf or something, and I said, “Could you give me an email address where I could reply because I don’t know if…” The president “doesn’t email. You’ve gotta call us.” “Doesn’t email?” “Nope. He does not have an email address. He does not have a…” At that time, they said he didn’t have a phone.
This is before Twitter. So it’s before 2006 or 2007. “He does not use a device for emailing.” It’d obviously be… The iPhone didn’t hit ’til 2007; so it was after that. But they made a point of telling me that he doesn’t email. Then I asked about it, and he doesn’t. Never has. So, anyway, here is Michael Cohen telling Zucker to email Trump his ideas.
ZUCKER: I’m very conscious of not putting too much in email — as you’re a lawyer, as you understand — and, you know, and as fond as I am of the boss, he also has a tendency like, you know, if I call him or I email him, he then is capable of going out in his next rally and saying that we just talked, and I can’t have that if you know what I’m saying.
RUSH: So that’s 2016. That’s Jeff Zucker. That’s Jeff Zucker saying (translated), “I can’t afford to put anything in an email. People will discover it. I can’t afford to be seen emailing the boss. I can’t afford for anybody at CNN to know that I’ve reached out to you, Cohen. I can’t afford anybody at CNN or in my audience knowing that I am trying to make a connection with Trump as a friend.” So here. Play the sound bite again. This is Zucker after Cohen tells him to email Trump.
(summarized) “If you want to talk to Trump about working for him, doing something with him, you need to do send him an email.”
ZUCKER: I’m very conscious of not putting too much in email — as you’re a lawyer, as you understand — and, you know, and as fond as I am of the boss, he also has a tendency like, you know, if I call him or I email him, he then is capable of going out in his next rally and saying that we just talked, and I can’t have that if you know what I’m saying.
RUSH: Yeah, but, Mr. Zucker, you couldn’t have emailed him because he didn’t have email. You would have had to email an assistant. His assistants have email. So if you wanted to email Trump, you had to email an assistant, and if you got a reply, what Trump would do would be write a personal response on it, like a word or two, and then they would take a picture of that and scan it and email that back to you.
But Trump would never respond in an email. He does not have an email address. He never will have one. His assistants all do. But the point on here is that Zucker was kissing up here in this phone call. He wanted be part of what Trump was doing if Trump wins. There’s more of the phone call, and this is it. Next sound bite. Three, two, one. Hit it!
ZUCKER: I have all these proposals for him, like (sputtering) I want to do a weekly — you know, I want to do a weekly show with him and all this stuff. When…? Is he back in New York tomorrow can be do you know if? You know what you should do is who’s ever around him today should just be calling him a conman all day so that he gets — so he’s used to it. So that when he hears it from Rubio, it doesn’t matter. Hey, conman! Hey, conman! Hey, conman!” He thinks that’s his name, you know?
RUSH: So here’s Zucker advising Cohen how to get ready for Rubio in an upcoming debate. Just have everybody call him conman — ’cause that’s what Rubio’s gonna do — and get used to it. So here’s Zucker trying to help him out, planning for the debate. Now, Zucker is the guy that’s now running CNN, which has one objective, and that is getting rid of Donald Trump, destroying Trump — ruining Trump, his presidency, and his life and his businesses.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Jay in Albuquerque. It’s great to have you with us, sir. Glad you waited. Hi.
CALLER: Rush, my heartfelt best wishes for you and Kathryn and your family in these challenging times.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much.
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: We appreciate it.
CALLER: Hey, what I told Mr. Snerdley is simply this: Donald Trump is the man for this time, and I don’t care who writes or speaks whatever by whichever media, I trust Donald Trump implicitly. I know Donald Trump intuitively, instinctively. I don’t know him personally like you do. But I’m telling you what. I know that guy is here to do the right thing, and he’s got the guts and the brains to accomplish what he sets out to do for this country, Rush.
RUSH: He’s got the record, by the way, to prove that he’s done it.
CALLER: Yes!
RUSH: He’s got the record!
CALLER: You know, if you talked earlier about digging up dirt. Just go back to the early campaign days of 2015 when he started introducing himself and his past to the country — and he made this comment many, many times. Never drank, never smoked, never did drugs. And to this day, I have not heard anyone come forward to try to refute that or say, “Oh, that’s BS. You know, I knew Donald when he was a pothead” or whatever. None of that has ever come up because it doesn’t exist, just like the rest of this crap doesn’t exist and has not existed.
RUSH: You know, that’s actually a good point. None of these allegations that they have made about Trump are true. Nobody’s got any evidence for any of it. Trump-Russia collusion, impeachment Ukraine, none of it. None of it. That’s what — and yet CNN, like the little locomotive, just keep getting up every day and shooting themselves in the foot and don’t even know they’re doing it.