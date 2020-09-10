https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnns-jake-tapper-urged-rising-gop-star-to-not-run-against-democrat-in-competitive-district-report-says

CNN host Jake Tapper urged Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell, a decorated combat veteran, to not run against Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, according to media reports.

“Tapper suggested that Parnell, a U.S. Army combat veteran who recently delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention, would be better off running in a safer district for Republicans, according to a source close to, but unaffiliated with, Parnell’s campaign who feels the CNN anchor was unethically participating in political activism,” Fox News reported. “Fox News obtained a Twitter direct message that Tapper sent Parnell’s @SeanParnellUSA account on Nov. 8, 2019, after he officially declared his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s 17th congressional district against Democrat Rep. Lamb.”

The message that Tapper, a former Democrat aide, sent to Parnell stated:

And best of luck in your race. For the record, I wasn’t trying to talk you out of running — I was trying to talk you into running in a safer R district! lol

Fox News media reporter Brian Flood tweeted out a screenshot of the message that Tapper sent to Parnell over Twitter’s Direct Message feature.

This is a DM Tapper sent Parnell pic.twitter.com/SPA8YndGwu — Brian Flood (@briansflood) September 10, 2020

Breitbart News first reported on Tapper’s communications with Parnell earlier this week, a story that sources confirmed to The Daily Wire was accurate.

Former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said that he asked Tapper if he asked Parnell to not run against Lamb and that Tapper denied it.

Update. I just asked @jaketapper “Is it true you asked Sean Parnell to not run against Conor Lamb?” He told me “nope”. So there is his answer. https://t.co/Nh8LdVKmrD — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 6, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

