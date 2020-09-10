https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/corona-cops-australia-move-arrest-grandma-sitting-park-not-wearing-mask/

Oz is getting weird.

A shocking video from Australia shows police moving to arrest an elderly woman sitting on a park bench for not wearing a mask.

“This is unlawful, on what grounds am I under arrest?” asks the woman. An officer tells her she is being arrested for failing to provide her name and address.

“Stand up and turn around,” the officer tells the elderly woman.

A police officer is seen snatching her friend’s phone so she can’t film the encounter. “Excuse me,” the friend says, “you have no right to seize my property.”

Australian Police wanting to arrest 2 elderly women sitting in a park, watch as one of the Police officers grabs the women’s phone as she is recording. pic.twitter.com/w9mOqThiHk — DJ SPIRAL (@DJSPIRAL_) September 7, 2020

Melbourne, Australia is in the midst of a six-week lockdown that runs until Sept. 13.

The rules:

Must stay within 5km (3 mi) radius of home.

Only one person from a household is allowed to shop per day.

No more than one hour of exercise per day and groups limited to two.

Recreational activity is banned.

Curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

And masks, of course, are required.

Police in Melbourne announced that they would be using surveillance drones to find people who don’t wear masks and to keep track of cars that travel further than 3 miles from home.

