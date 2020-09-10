https://thehill.com/regulation/515937-court-strikes-down-trumps-order-to-exclude-undocumented-from-census

A federal court ruled on Thursday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpCohen: ‘I guarantee that it’s not going to go well for whoever’ set up Woodward interview Pompeo says ‘substantial chance’ Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official Trump says he ‘almost definitely’ won’t read Woodward book MORE‘s order to exclude undocumented immigrants from census numbers for apportioning congressional districts is unlawful.

A unanimous three-judge panel for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said in its decision that Trump’s executive memorandum violates the executive branch’s “constitutional responsibility to count the whole number of persons in each State and to apportion members of the House of Representatives among the States according to their respective numbers.”

The ruling prohibits the Department of Commerce from reporting any information regarding undocumented immigrants in its census count that could be used to implement the president’s directive.

The decision is another major court defeat for the White House, which has repeatedly attempted to weight the census with citizenship data.

Last year, the Supreme Court blocked the president’s effort to add a citizenship question to the census, ruling that the administration’s stated rationale for the move was “contrived.”

Trump followed that up in July with his executive memo to the Commerce department directing it to exclude undocumented immigrants from each state’s population when calculating the apportionment of congressional seats.

The move immediately prompted legal challenges from immigrant rights groups and several states, who argued that the memorandum plainly violated the law requiring that apportionment be determined based on a state’s whole population.

