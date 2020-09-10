https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/10/damning-sean-davis-thread-about-mueller-team-accidentally-wiping-at-least-15-phones-before-doj-could-examine-them-a-must-read/

There’s nothing shady about Team Mueller wiping at least 15 phones (other reports say it was 27!) before the Department of Justice could examine them.

Nope.

Nothing shady at all.

Are they effing kidding us?! Sean Davis’ thread is something else, take a look:

Newly released DOJ records show that multiple top members of Mueller’s investigative team claimed to have “accidentally wiped” at least 15 (!) phones used during the anti-Trump investigation after the DOJ OIG asked for the devies to be handed over. https://t.co/VVUnfZVolm pic.twitter.com/p50PnoCBse — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 10, 2020

Seems Team Mueller has a cellphone problem.

W.

T.

F?!

Federal records show that Mueller deputy Andrew Weismann claims to have “accidentally” wiped, via wrong passwords at least 2 phones detailing his activity during the anti-Trump probe. James Quarles’ phone “wiped itself.” Greg Andre also made the same wrong password claim… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 10, 2020

Accidentally

Sure.

And phones don’t just wipe themselves, you guys. C’mon.

Mueller deputy Kyle Freeny similarly claimed that his phone was accidentally wiped after too many wrong passwords were entered. Same with Mueller deputy Rush Atkinson. At least a 12 other officials whose names are redacted also claimed to have “accidentally” nuked their phones. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 10, 2020

Accidentally.

Is that like Hillary using a cloth to wipe a server?

DAMN these people are awful. There are no words strong enough to describe these liars … just awful.

The newly released DOJ records from the OIG investigation of corruption during the Mueller probe shows that a key tactic used by the Mueller team was to put the phones in airplane mode, lock them, and then claim they didn’t have the password. pic.twitter.com/KrRx99OU4u — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 10, 2020

What a bunch of morons.

Sorry, not sorry.

What are the actual probabilities of more than a dozen top Mueller officials all “accidentally” nuking their phones or accidentally putting them in airplane mode, locking them, and “forgetting” their passwords so the DOJ OIG couldn’t access and examine them? Negative 100,000%? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 10, 2020

Negative eleventy-billion percent.

Yup.

Seems totally legit.

Forget that it could have been as many as 27 phones …

NEWS: At least 27 phones used by the Mueller team were wiped before they could be checked for records. Some phones just wiped themselves, in other cases there was mass password amnesia that required resets. Source ppg. 49-52: https://t.co/DUjvvVd8Ke — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) September 10, 2020

Andrew Weismann wiped two of his three Special Counsel’s Office phones. He wiped one by accident. He wiped the other by entering the wrong password too many times. Has anyone ever wiped their phone by accident? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/MFsb4kInbB — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) September 10, 2020

UPDATE: Counting the phones which were “reassigned,” the Special Counsel’s Office wiped 31 phones before they could be checked for records. — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) September 10, 2020

Sorry, 31 phones.

Meep.

A phone belonging to James Quarles “wiped itself without intervention from him.” — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) September 10, 2020

Freakin’ cellphones, wiping themselves and stuff.

This is pretty big, folks.

What are they hiding?

***

Related:

