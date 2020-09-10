https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/deadly-bear-fire-scorches-california-community/

(FOX NEWS) — A small California community about 100 miles north of Sacramento was destroyed by the deadly Bear Fire on Wednesday, according to reports.

The Bear Fire is part of the North Complex of fires that have collectively burned more than 254,000 acres throughout the northern part of the state.

“My immigrant father owns Village Market, the only store in Berry Creek. It burned in the #BearFire,” a reporter for the Chico Enterprise-Record tweeted Wednesday. “He put everything into the business so my brothers and I could have all the opportunities in the world. He often worked 80-hour weeks. We have insurance, but our hearts still hurt.”

