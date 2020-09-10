https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/09/kevin-spacey-anthony-rapp-sexual-assault-lawsuit/

Actor Kevin Spacey has been accused of sexually assaulting two teenage boys back in the 1980s.

Actor Anthony Rapp and an unidentified man sued Spacey for sexually assaulting them in two separate incidents, according to an article published Thursday by Page Six. Rapp has previously gone public with his accusations back in 2017.

New Lawsuit Against Kevin Spacey Alleges Sexual Assault on Two Minorshttps://t.co/UumLTHcS31 pic.twitter.com/fbtGgQmU3z — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) September 9, 2020

Rapp claimed he met Spacey in 1986 while he was performing in the Broadway play “Precious Sons.” Rapp alleged that the actor invited him to a party where Spacey “intentionally and voluntarily and without plaintiff’s consent engaged in an unwanted sexual advance with a 14 year old and grabbed then infant plaintiff, Anthony Rapp’s, buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff’s body.”

The unidentified plaintiff, known only as C.D. in the lawsuit, claimed to have met Spacey during an acting class back in 1981. The plaintiff claimed Spacey invited the victim back to his apartment where the actor “engaged in sexual acts with plaintiff, C.D., while the plaintiff was 14 years old, including … the infant plaintiff performing anal intercourse on defendant Spacey and oral sex,” according to the lawsuit, Page Six reported.

Spacey has not commented on the new accusations. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Accuser Dies)

“We are really dealing with a pedophile,” the unidentified plaintiff’s lawyer Ben Rubinowitz told the outlet. “Kevin Spacey knew what he was doing. His conduct was designed to lure children into improper sexual conduct.”

“What Spacey did to C.D. it really was attempted rape,” Rubinowitz’s partner Peter Saghir added. “The conduct is beyond the pale, it’s egregious.”

Charges against Spacey were recently dropped in a sexual assault criminal case brought against him by a bus-boy of a Massachusetts restaurant. The victim was 18-years-old at the time of the incident. The charges were reportedly dropped because the victim refused to testify in court.

As previously reported, Spacey also settled a lawsuit brought against him by an unidentified massage therapist. The therapist died before the lawsuit was settled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

