Senate Democrats Thursday blocked a Republican bill that would have provided federal aid to curb economic impacts caused by the CCP virus pandemic.

The bill, introduced Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), would provide more small business loans, liability protections for businesses, unemployment benefits of $300 per week, and funds to reopen schools. It would be worth approximately $500 billion, far less than the $3.4 trillion HEROES Act that was passed by the Democratic-controlled House in May.

The vote was 52-47, failing to reach a threshold to spark debate on the Senate floor. No Democrat Senator was willing to vote in favor of the measure, and nearly all Republicans voted in favor of it. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a frequent critic of the ballooning federal debt, was the lone Republican to vote against the bill.

“Once again, Democrats are objecting and it’s the same old song—the Republicans’ bill doesn’t spend enough,” Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said ahead of the vote on Thursday.

McConnell and his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), criticized one another on the floor ahead of the vote.

“Senators who share the Democratic leader’s toxic attitude, who think the real enemy are their political opponents, I assume will follow his lead and vote no,” he said, adding that those elected officials “can tell American families they care more about politics than helping them.”

Schumer said the bill has “poison pills” and is “pointless.”

“Public transportation systems are the lifeblood of great American cities, and regional networks connect people to jobs. They are critical to our economy. But there is not one penny in the Republican bill to help public transit systems. Unacceptable,” he later wrote on Twitter, explaining why he did not vote in favor of it to his constituents.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said Democrats need to back the bill because small businesses need loans. Those businesses, she said, “have been feeling, just a kick in the gut on a daily basis in my state.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows (R) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrive at the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at the Capitol in Washington on Aug. 1, 2020. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)

However, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said the GOP measure on the floor is a “partisan vote” but added he is “hopeful we can immediately come together to pass a bill” with bipartisan support, similar to the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that was passed with near-unanimous consent in March.

The bill comes after the White House met with Democratic lawmakers on a daily basis last month before talks stalled. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchun, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) remain far apart on the price tag of the bill as well as issues such as unemployment benefits and how much funding state and local governments should get.

Pelosi rejected a claim this week from the GOP that it’s necessary to pass a slimmed-down deal.

“No, it isn’t. …I hear it a lot. And, clearly, it springs from all the good intentions we all have to help people as soon as we can. [But] it does nothing,” she said.

