Political strategist Dick Morris says he’s concerned about the potential role Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts could play in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Morris earlier this week said the controversy over mail-in ballots would result in Roberts deciding the winner of the election.

“I do feel that ultimately that Roberts will probably not want to recreate the Bush v. Gore situation, which really discredited the court, and that worries me because he may want to prove that he’s not really a Republican, he’s really an independent,” Morris said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Stinchfield.”

Al Gore won the national popular vote in 2000 but lost the electoral vote after a bitter legal battle over disputed vote counts in the state of Florida.

A 5-4 Supreme Court ruling ended a 36-day ordeal after Florida results were too close to call. The highest court awarded the presidency to Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush. The decision was made public at 10 p.m. on Dec. 12.

In a dissent, Justice John Paul Stevens wrote: “Although we may never know with complete certainty the identity of the winner of this year’s Presidential election, the identity of the loser is perfectly clear. It is the Nation’s confidence in the judge as an impartial guardian of the rule of law.”

