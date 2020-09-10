https://trendingpolitics.com/did-mueller-lie-to-congress-email-says-he-applied-for-top-fbi-post-but-he-said-he-didn-t/

You may recall that one of the charges against Roger Stone that he was eventually convicted of was lying to Congress.

You may also have noticed that, in the age of President Donald Trump, we have definitely seen proof that there are two systems of justice: One for ‘Trump people’ and one for everybody else in D.C.

sponsor



With that in mind, how long do you think it will be before FBI Director Robert Wray sends a couple of agents to Robert Mueller’s place to question and/or arrest him for telling Congress a big, ol’ fib?

***Help Us TAKE DOWN The Liberal Media With Our TRUMP News Mobile App!***

Because from the looks of it, that’s exactly what happened.

Just The News has the details:

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in a May 17, 2017 email apparently indicated that Robert Mueller had withdrawn from being considered as a candidate for the position of FBI director.

Rosenstein in the email obtained by Judicial Watch through a Freedom of Information Act suit wrote, “Withdrew from consideration for FBI director.” The email included the subject heading, “Mueller,” according to Judicial Watch.

The date of the email, May 17, 2017, is also the day that it was announced Mueller would serve as special counsel for the Russia investigation.

Mueller on the day prior, May 16, 2017, met with the president, but has said that he never interviewed to secure the FBI director position.

But — is that true?

Not according to a transcript of Mueller’s congressional testimony, it isn’t.

See what you think:

STEUBE: Thank you, Mr. Chair. Mr. Mueller, over here. Mr. Mueller did you indeed interview for the FBI director job one day before you were appointed as Special Counsel?

MUELLER: My understanding I was not applying for that job, I was asked to give my input on what it would take to do the job, which triggered the interview you’re talking about.

STEUBE: So you don’t recall on May 16th, 2017 that you interviewed with the president regarding the FBI director job?

MUELLER: I interviewed with the president and it was about…

STEUBE: Regarding the FBI director job?

MUELLER: …it was about the job and not about me applying for the job.

STEUBE: So your statement here today is that you didn’t interview to apply for the FBI director job?

MUELLER: That’s correct.

VOTE NOW: Should Comey Be Arrested For Framing General Flynn?

You know who else says that Mueller was applying for the FBI position? The guy who interviewed him (and who would later fall under Mueller’s scrutiny as special counsel): President Trump.

“It has been reported that Robert Mueller is saying that he did not apply and interview for the job of FBI Director (and get turned down) the day before he was wrongfully appointed Special Counsel,” Trump tweeted in July 2019. “Hope he doesn’t say that under oath in that we have numerous witnesses to the interview, including the Vice President of the United States!”

So – about that suggestion, Director Wray, that you send a couple of agents to a former FBI director’s house; can you prove to us there really is no legal double standard?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

