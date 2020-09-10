https://www.theblaze.com/news/disney-mulan-china-concentration-camps

Disney filmed the movie “Mulan” in the Xinjiang province of China, where approximately 1 million Uighur Muslims are believed to be held in concentration camps by the communist Chinese government, according to the BBC.

In addition, Disney thanked the Turpan Bureau of Public Security in the movie’s credits. Turpan runs the camps, which are branded by the government as “re-education” camps, despite evidence and testimonies of the human rights atrocities that are inflicted upon the Uighur population.

When Georgia passed an anti-abortion law in 2019 to ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, Disney President Bob Iger suggested Disney may have to boycott filming in the state over the law, saying it would be “very difficult” to continue filming there.

“I rather doubt we will,” Iger said last summer. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

The Associated Press reported in June that the Chinese government was committing “demographic genocide” in Xinjiang, where “Mulan” was filmed, among the Uighur Muslims and other minorities:

The state regularly subjects minority women to pregnancy checks, and forces intrauterine devices, sterilization and even abortion on hundreds of thousands, the interviews and data show. Even while the use of IUDs and sterilization has fallen nationwide, it is rising sharply in Xinjiang. The population control measures are backed by mass detention both as a threat and as a punishment for failure to comply. Having too many children is a major reason people are sent to detention camps, the AP found, with the parents of three or more ripped away from their families unless they can pay huge fines. Police raid homes, terrifying parents as they search for hidden children.

“Mulan” was originally scheduled for theatrical release in March, but that release was delayed due to COVID-19. The movie was released on the Disney+ streaming platform in the United States and other areas where that service is available, and released in theaters in China, where it failed to perform well at the box office.

“Disney’s ‘Mulan’ has racked up dismal advance ticket sales for its opening day in China, making it likely that the live-action remake will bomb at mainland box office,” Elaine Yau wrote for the South China Morning Post. “According to China’s largest film ticketing app Maoyan, as of this morning, advance ticket sales for the opening day (September 11) of ‘Mulan’ amounted to only 2.1 million yuan (U.S. $307,000) after one day of presale.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

