Democrats really must think we’re stupid.

Ok, so their base will pretty much believe anything they tell them (remember when thousands of them went to Chinatown to prove they weren’t racist during the pandemic?), but if they’re looking to influence the middle, moderates, and independents they’re going to have to do better than finger-pointing when it comes to COVID relief.

Especially when folks like Matt Whitlock have the receipts:

Sorry Americans who are going without the basics, Democrats won’t give you any relief until we make sure there is diversity in shops selling cannabis.

Really with this crap?

And they’ll blame Trump.

Yay for election years.

