While we’re not trying to suggest that Donald Trump’s decision to play down the threat posed by COVID19 was necessarily the right move, we’ve also got to admit that he makes a valid point here:

Why is Bob Woodward getting so much love from the media and Left despite the fact that he sat on this information for months?

Hold Donald Trump accountable for deception, by all means. But don’t let Bob Woodward off the hook for effectively being willing to put people’s lives in danger in order to boost his book sales.

