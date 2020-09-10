https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/10/donald-trump-calls-out-bob-woodward-for-keeping-bad-or-dangerous-covid19-comments-under-wraps-until-now/

While we’re not trying to suggest that Donald Trump’s decision to play down the threat posed by COVID19 was necessarily the right move, we’ve also got to admit that he makes a valid point here:

Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

Why is Bob Woodward getting so much love from the media and Left despite the fact that he sat on this information for months?

Bingo. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 10, 2020

I won’t say this often…. Donald Trump is right. https://t.co/sHVhfWFu6b — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 10, 2020

Hold Donald Trump accountable for deception, by all means. But don’t let Bob Woodward off the hook for effectively being willing to put people’s lives in danger in order to boost his book sales.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

