Barack Obama is still just as melodramatic and annoying as he ever was. He’s basically running for president again since it’s likely his people are writing Joe’s tweets and trying to keep the old man from falling apart at his limited and short engagements so we’re surprised he didn’t give this one to Biden …

The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities. Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it—because it does. pic.twitter.com/gKGegXWxQu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2020

Obama blaming climate change. Yeah, we were shocked too. Or not.

Sharyl Attkisson, who Obama spied on during his time in office, was more than happy to fact-check his tweet:

Maybe. But also: “A wildfire that has burned almost 10,000 acres and forced the evacuation of half a Southern California city was sparked by a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party, fire investigators announced Sunday.” https://t.co/D8tX09yW4c — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 10, 2020

But this fact doesn’t support the notion that a vote for Trump will literally KILL THE PLANET.

With oceans rising, why did you buy property in Martha’s Vineyard? — Summertime, and the livin’s Ordy (@OrdyPackard) September 10, 2020

It’s just the West Coast, duh.

Damn shame you just bought that place on the beach. — Get vanned commie🖕 (@ssnbattlechop) September 10, 2020

If you set fire to a forest it burns. If you fail to manage a forest properly because you’re an environmental fascist like Obama, this is what you get. Want to end brown outs and out of control fires? Elect fewer Democrats. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) September 10, 2020

If he wants to blame any government he should blame California’s.

It has very little to do with natural climate change. Burn bans, piss poor forestry and land management policies, coupled with millions of illegal aliens in California using extra water resources = asking for fires. — Sean Wilson (@Connectionary) September 10, 2020

You had 8 years to make a change. — JustJim🇺🇸 (@cannman00) September 10, 2020

He was far too busy being super cool and popular to get any actual work done.

Maybe California should consider better managing public lands? — Brian Jackson (@brianjacksonXP) September 10, 2020

The douche quotient on this post is 98.5%. Well done. — Paul Superapple (@paulsuperapple) September 10, 2020

Log it, graze it, or watch it burn. pic.twitter.com/GQk1NXrHtj — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) September 10, 2020

well then there is the arson…. just saying — bgoum (@bgoum) September 10, 2020

This REAL PRESDENT is so committed to stopping #ClimateCrisis that he bought a $12 million house on a beach, despite only making $400,000 a year for the past 8 years. Barack Obama knows that if we don’t defeat this exostential threat, he stands to lose more than anyone.#VoteBlue — Dr. Karin Baker-Thompkins for Congress🏳️‍🌈🌊⚘❤ (@ResitsTrump) September 10, 2020

Have we introduced you to our new favorite parody? Meet Dr. Karein-Baker Thompkins …

Sadly, she’s so good at the parody thing many aren’t sure if she’s real OR a parody.

Which says a whole lot about the Left these days and ain’t none of it good.

