Benjamin Ginsberg, who toured media studios on Wednesday to undermine President Trump’s claims that Democrats are attempting to rig the 2020 election, retains links to the Chinese Communist Party through his position as partner at the Jones Day law firm.

The firm’s involvement with Chinese Communist Party-linked companies and employment of former party apparatchiks appear to present a conflict of interest in light of U.S. officials recently revealing the Chinese Communist Party is keen on securing a victory for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, a sentiment echoed by Chinese state-run media.

Through groups like the Transition Integrity Project, which also retains links to the Chinese Communist Party, mainstream media journalists, Democratic strategists and officials, and prominent “Never Trumpers” have peddled the narrative that President Trump will refuse to concede the election should he lose. They’ve also noted, however, that if President Trumps win an “incredible victory” on election night, in the following days, mail-in ballots will trickle in that reverse the outcome in favor of Biden.

And Ginsberg, former national counsel to the Bush-Cheney presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2004, appears to be another token Republican vital to the pro-Biden establishment’s quest to fix the 2020 election.

Ginsberg appeared on CNN to discuss his latest Washington Post op-ed “Republicans have insufficient evidence to call elections ‘rigged’ and ‘fraudulent’.” where he invokes his decades of legal experience to debunk and attack President Trump’s valid concerns over the integrity of the 2020 election.

“[There’s] no widespread fraud.” Benjamin Ginsberg, a top GOP election lawyer who has represented four Republican presidential candidates, slammed Pres. Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud. “If you’re going to make charges about the elections, you have to have some proof.” pic.twitter.com/Homb1sNmR2 — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) September 10, 2020

Jones Day has provided representation to Huawei, a technology company labeled a “national security threat” by the Trump administration and a Chinese military collaborator by the Department of Defense (DOD) that routinely provides the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) backdoor access to its products and networks and devices.

The firm was retained by the Chinese Communist Party’s tech behemoth in 2011, 2018, and 2019 to represent it during litigation concerning Huawei’s theft of American intellectual property.

In addition to providing legal representation, starting in March 2019, the firm has lobbied on behalf of Huawei, providing assistance with “foreign investment, government purchasing, and security-related issues arising pursuant to the National Defense Authorization Act, and in connection with matters at the Department of Commerce and the White House.”

The firm has even engaged in deals with Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok, the controversial app linked to the Chinese Communist Party and set to be banned by the Trump administration.

In November 2018, for example, Jones Day represented SoftBank Vision fund with the “acquisition of a minority stake in ByteDance Ltd.”

Jones Day also boasts of their 200 Asia-Pacific lawyers having “established relationships with many key government agencies” in China.

The firm, therefore, employs a host of former Chinese Communist Party officials including Partner Yizhe Zhang who worked for the Chinese Communist Party’s Office of the Ministry of Commerce and Partner Qiang Xue who served in the National Development and Reform Commission of China for nearly a decade.

While the mainstream media is keen on presenting Ginsberg as a disaffected Republican, spurred to protect the election’s integrity from a democracy-endangering President Trump, he’s not the independent voice they present him as.

They never are.

