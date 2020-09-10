https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/keithalexander-amazon-board/2020/09/10/id/986173
Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday former National Security Agency chief Keith Alexander has joined the e-commerce giant’s board.
Alexander, who is the co-chief executive officer of IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, will serve on Amazon’s audit committee, it said in a regulatory filing.
The four-member audit committee, headed by ex-Reader’s Digest chief Thomas Ryder, includes former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.
Alexander has served as the commander of the U.S. Cyber Command in addition to heading the Central Security Service.