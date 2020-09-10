https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/09/10/jessica-krug-called-neighbor-white-trash/

Jessica Krug is the woman who resigned her job as an associate professor of history at George Washington University yesterday. This came about a week after she announced in a blog post she was a white, Jewish girl from Kansas and not, as she’d told people for years, a black woman from the Caribbean.

I sort of assumed that Krug’s decade long performance as a black woman involved a lot of Black Lives Matter-esque bullying of people, but Krug didn’t offer any specifics in her blog post, she just said she was a terrible person who’d assumed a false identity. But this piece at the NY Daily News confirms all my suspicions about how Krug behaved in real life before outing herself as a fraud. Specifically, she seemed to have a problem with one of her white neighbors who she once labeled “white trash.”

Documentary filmmaker Anna Anderson, 39, lived in the same East Harlem building for five years, but first crossed swords with Krug, a history professor at George Washington University, in 2018… “This whole time I thought she was Spanish, I never thought she was Black, but that was not something I was spending my day worrying about,” Anderson said.

But Krug made herself impossible to ignore. On two occasions Anderson said she stole deliveries of food and tossed them in the trash. Anderson said she knew Krug was responsible because her actions were caught on security video. On another occasion, Krug locked up her bicycle by locking it to Anderson’s bike. And when Anderson demanded she unlock it, Krug’s response was “what are you going to do? Call the cops? You know what cops do to people like me.”

Yes, people like her, i.e. white women pretending to be black. And there was more of this kind of racial harassment:

“I used to go out running, she would pass me when I’m running and say, ‘Gentrifying,’ Anderson said. “She called me ’white trash,’ which is funny because “I’m a white immigrant from Sweden.”

Anderson is taller and bigger than Krug so she says she never felt intimidated. Instead she believed Krug was trying to provoke her. “She’s like, ‘Are you gonna hit me, are you gonna hit me? Are you gonna call the cops on me?’”

Krug probably thought having her white neighbor call the police on her would bolster her credibility as a “black woman.” She sounds almost eager to become a victim, so long as she could attribute her victimhood to bigotry by a white neighbor. She’s taunting Anderson, begging for a response. But as mentioned above, Anderson never really bought her act in the first place and assumed she was Spanish.

It’s just one bit of testimony from one person but it suggests to me that Krug abused her adopted identity in the worst possible way. It’s not really a surprise though is it.

