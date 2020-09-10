https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/federal-judges-block-president-trumps-effort-exclude-illegal-aliens-census-count-purpose-congressional-representation/

A panel of three federal judges on Thursday blocked President Trump’s latest effort to exclude illegal aliens from the census count.

President Trump in July signed an executive order banning illegal aliens from 2020 Census count for the purpose of Congressional representation.

Crooked New York Attorney General Letitia James lead a coalition of states, cities and counties and sued to challenge Trump’s executive memorandum.

The unanimous three-judge panel for the US District Court for the Southern District of New York said in its 86- page opinion that Trump’s memorandum violates the executive branch’s “constitutional responsibility to count the whole number of persons in each State and to apportion members of the House of Representatives among the States according to their respective numbers.”

“Directing the secretary to provide two sets of numbers, one derived from the decennial census and one not, and announcing that it is the policy of the United States to use the latter in connection with apportionment, the Presidential Memorandum deviates from, and thus violates, the statutory scheme,” the unsigned ruling states.

“Second, the presidential memorandum violates the statute governing apportionment because, so long as they reside in the United States, illegal aliens qualify as ‘persons in’ a ‘state’ as Congress used those words,” U.S. District Judges Richard Wesley (George W. Bush appointee), Peter Hall (George W. Bush appointee) and Jesse Furman (Obama appointee) added.

Last year the Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration’s move to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Chief Justice Roberts sided with liberals — shocker!

The census is taken every 10 years and is used to allot seats to the US House of Representatives in addition to distributing almost $1 trillion in federal funds.

This is why the Democrat-media apparatus is fighting to include illegal aliens in the census count.

