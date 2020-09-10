https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/fewer-than-3-in-10-americans-think-their-mail-in-ballots-will-be-counted-accurately-poll/

Despite unsupported claims by the Left, the voting public are far from convinced as to the effectiveness of voting via mail-in ballot. A new poll reveals fewer than 3 in 10 Americans have confidence that their mail-in ballot will be counted

According to the Washington Post, while more people want to vote in advance, incredibly few are confident in the process:

“Fear of the coronavirus and doubts about the reliability of mail voting after months of attacks from President Trump are weighing heavily on Americans as they decide how to safely ensure their vote will be counted in this fall’s presidential election, according to the survey. In 2016, about 4 in 10 ballots were cast early.”

But the Post has to concede that the public doesn’t have trust in the process:

Even as more voters want to mail their ballots than in 2016, just over 3 in 10 say they are “very confident” that their vote will be counted accurately if they vote by mail, compared with nearly 7 in 10 who say the same about voting in person on Election Day.

The polling cross-tabs reveal that fewer than 30 per cent of Americans believe in the integrity of the mail-in vote, with the number scarcely changing (to just over 3 in 10) for registered voters:

