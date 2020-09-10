https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/09/10/flashback-biden-advisor-said-fear-epidemic-was-a-bigger-threat-than-covid-19-n915671

Joe Biden predictably pounced on the Bob Woodward revelations from Wednesday, blaming Trump for America’s COVID-19 deaths and making the bizarre claim that “If Donald Trump had acted just two weeks earlier, 54,000 lives could have been spared in March and April alone,” despite the fact that Trump was doing exactly what government experts like Dr. Fauci were recommending.

But Joe Biden’s politicized rhetoric doesn’t match his own actions and statements. Joe Biden held eight rallies in March, the last one being the day before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

What until @Yamiche finds out about the 8 rallies Joe Biden held between March 2 and March 10. 3/2: Houston & Dallas

3/3: LA

3/7: St. Louis & KC

3/9: Grand Rapids & Detroit

3/10: Philadelphia — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 20, 2020

But Biden’s hypocrisy goes even deeper. At the same time Trump was “downplaying” the coronavirus, Biden accused Trump of “fearmongering” with his China travel ban, which was implemented on January 31.

Two weeks after Trump’s China travel ban was put in place, Ron Klain, Barack Obama’s former Ebola czar who is currently advising the Biden campaign, said that we didn’t have a COVID-19 epidemic in the United States, but a “fear epidemic,” and then praised New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose coronavirus response is now almost universally panned.

On February 13, Joe Biden’s top coronavirus advisor Ron Klain tweeted: “We don’t have a coronavirus epidemic in the U.S.” He implied “fear” was the bigger threat. The Coronavirus Task Force created by President Trump began meeting two and a half weeks before this tweet. pic.twitter.com/dhF9SLm1R5 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) April 5, 2020

A couple of weeks later, Ron Klain encouraged Americans to go out and “buy a meal, go shopping” and lamented that people were afraid to do so because of “prejudice.”

On #COVIDー19: If you want to do something useful today, go to Chinatown — buy a meal, go shopping. The virus attacks humans, not people of any ethnicity/race. Fear is hurting Chinese-American owned businesses, baselessly. Let’s fight the disease AND let’s fight prejudice. — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) February 28, 2020

Remember, Ron Klain is advising the campaign, and Joe Biden is now trying to rewrite history to suggest that he had been suggesting quicker action against the virus when no one, not the medical experts advising the White House, or his own advisor, was suggesting shutting down the country at that point. Biden’s rhetoric echoed that of Klain, who was more concerned about people being afraid than about the virus.

